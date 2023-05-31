SE OPP – Person arrested and charged with Spousal Assault

A resident of Hornepayne is facing a criminal charge following a domestic dispute. On May 30, 2023, shortly after 3:00 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were notified of a domestic dispute that had occurred on Ecomadina Avenue in Hornepayne.

As a result of the investigation, a 37-year-old person, from Hornepayne, was arrested and charged with one count of Spousal Assault.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in July 2023 in Hearst. Due to the domestic nature of the incident, the name of the accused will not be released to protect the identity of the victim.