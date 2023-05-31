SE OPP – Male charged with Mischief

An argument escalated into a criminal charge for one local resident. On May 30, 2023, shortly before 12:00 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a neighbour dispute on Poplar Street in Wawa.
As a result of the investigation, Deano LAFOND, 53 years-of-age, of Wawa was arrested and charged with one count of Mischief Under $5,000.
The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on July 10, 2023 in Wawa.
