SE OPP – Male charged with Mischief

An argument escalated into a criminal charge for one local resident. On May 30, 2023, shortly before 12:00 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a neighbour dispute on Poplar Street in Wawa.

As a result of the investigation, Deano LAFOND, 53 years-of-age, of Wawa was arrested and charged with one count of Mischief Under $5,000.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on July 10, 2023 in Wawa.