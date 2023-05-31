SE OPP – Charges laid after domestic dispute

A Wawa resident is facing criminal charges as a result of a domestic dispute. On May 26, 2023, shortly after 2:00 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a domestic dispute on Hillcrest Avenue in Wawa.

As a result of the investigation, a 47-year-old person, from Wawa, was arrested and charged with the following:

Assault – Spousal

Mischief Under $5,000

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in July 2023 in Wawa. Due to the domestic nature of the incident, the name of the accused will not be released to protect the identity of the victim.