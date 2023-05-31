SE OPP – Altercation involving a motor vehicle leads to multiple charges

An altercation involving a motor vehicle has resulted in criminal charges for one individual. On May 28, 2023, shortly after 10:00 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to an assault that occurred on Churchill Avenue in Wawa.

As a result of the investigation, Clayton DESOUSA, 32 years-of-age, of Timmins was arrested and charged with the following:

Assault with a Weapon

Mischief Under $5,000

Operation while Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

Operation while Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

Dangerous Operation Causing Bodily Harm

Failure to Stop after Accident

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on July 10, 2023 in Wawa.