SE OPP – Altercation involving a motor vehicle leads to multiple charges

An altercation involving a motor vehicle has resulted in criminal charges for one individual. On May 28, 2023, shortly after 10:00 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to an assault that occurred on Churchill Avenue in Wawa.
As a result of the investigation, Clayton DESOUSA, 32 years-of-age, of Timmins was arrested and charged with the following:
- Assault with a Weapon
- Mischief Under $5,000
- Operation while Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs
- Operation while Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)
- Dangerous Operation Causing Bodily Harm
- Failure to Stop after Accident
The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on July 10, 2023 in Wawa.
