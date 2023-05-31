Breaking News

SE OPP – Altercation involving a motor vehicle leads to multiple charges

An altercation involving a motor vehicle has resulted in criminal charges for one individual. On May 28, 2023, shortly after 10:00 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to an assault that occurred on Churchill Avenue in Wawa.

As a result of the investigation, Clayton DESOUSA, 32 years-of-age, of Timmins was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Assault with a Weapon
  • Mischief Under $5,000
  • Operation while Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs
  • Operation while Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)
  • Dangerous Operation Causing Bodily Harm
  • Failure to Stop after Accident

 The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on July 10, 2023 in Wawa.

SE OPP - Wawa Detachment
