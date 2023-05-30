Breaking News

Morning News – May 30

May 30, 2023 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – Sunny. High 25. UV index 8 or very high.
  • Tonight – Clear. Low 11.

 

North East Forest Fire Update:

  • Smoke plume from Wawa3 at 7 p.m. May 29, 2023.

    Wawa 2 began the afternoon of May 26, located south of Highway 17, south of Crocker’s Lake, 5.5 kilometers west of White River. The 105 hectare fire is not under control.

  • Wawa 3 began the afternoon of May 27, located within the Kakakiwibik Esker north of Highway 17. The 800 hectare fire is not under control.
  • There is an high to extreme hazard throughout Ontario.

 

News Tidbits:

  • Elliot Lake and Blind River issued a municipal fire ban effective at midnight, Tuesday
  • Did you know that today is National E-Bike Day, a holiday dedicated to celebrating e-bikes and embracing the benefits of electric transportation?

 

