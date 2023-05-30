Morning News – May 30

May 30, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Sunny. High 25. UV index 8 or very high.
- Tonight – Clear. Low 11.
North East Forest Fire Update:
-
Wawa 2 began the afternoon of May 26, located south of Highway 17, south of Crocker’s Lake, 5.5 kilometers west of White River. The 105 hectare fire is not under control.
- Wawa 3 began the afternoon of May 27, located within the Kakakiwibik Esker north of Highway 17. The 800 hectare fire is not under control.
- There is an high to extreme hazard throughout Ontario.
News Tidbits:
- Elliot Lake and Blind River issued a municipal fire ban effective at midnight, Tuesday
- Did you know that today is National E-Bike Day, a holiday dedicated to celebrating e-bikes and embracing the benefits of electric transportation?
