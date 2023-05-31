Morning News – May 31

May 31, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Sunny. High 26. Humidex 29. UV index 8 or very high.
- Tonight – Clear. Fog patches developing near midnight. Low 13.
North East Forest Fire Update:
Wawa 2 began the afternoon of May 26, located south of Highway 17, south of Crocker’s Lake, 5.5 kilometers west of White River. The 105 hectare fire is not under control.
- Wawa 3 began the afternoon of May 27, located within the Kakakiwibik Esker north of Highway 17. It is now 4800ha, and is not under control.
- There is an high to extreme hazard throughout Ontario.
