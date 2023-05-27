Breaking News

Morning News – May 27

May 27, 2023 at 07:56

Weather: Frost Advisory for Tonight

  • Today – Sunny. High 18. UV index 7 or high.
  • Tonight – Clear. Low +2 with risk of frost.

 

North East Forest Fire Update:

  • Wawa 2 was confirmed the evening of Friday afternoon, located 3 kilometers west of Highway 17, just south of Kwinkwaga Ground Moraine Uplands. The 3-hectare fire is not under control.
  • There is a high hazard for the majority of the Northeast Region and an extreme hazard for the Cochrane and Smooth Rock Falls areas.

 

News Tidbits:

  • The Northern Ontario School of Medicine celebrated its first convocation as a standalone university Friday. Congratulations to the School & the graduating students!
  • Ontario has launched the Forest Biomass Program to explore innovative uses of underused wood and mill by-products. The almost $20 million program will support regional economic growth and create new opportunities in the forest sector.

