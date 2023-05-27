Morning News – May 27

May 27, 2023 at 07:56
Weather: Frost Advisory for Tonight
- Today – Sunny. High 18. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Clear. Low +2 with risk of frost.
North East Forest Fire Update:
- Wawa 2 was confirmed the evening of Friday afternoon, located 3 kilometers west of Highway 17, just south of Kwinkwaga Ground Moraine Uplands. The 3-hectare fire is not under control.
- There is a high hazard for the majority of the Northeast Region and an extreme hazard for the Cochrane and Smooth Rock Falls areas.
News Tidbits:
- The Northern Ontario School of Medicine celebrated its first convocation as a standalone university Friday. Congratulations to the School & the graduating students!
- Ontario has launched the Forest Biomass Program to explore innovative uses of underused wood and mill by-products. The almost $20 million program will support regional economic growth and create new opportunities in the forest sector.
