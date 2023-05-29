Breaking News

Morning News – May 29

May 29, 2023 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – Sunny. High 24. UV index 8 or very high.
  • Tonight – Clear. Low 9.

 

North East Forest Fire Update:

  • Wawa 2 is not yet under control at 105 ha, and Wawa 3 is now 359 ha.
  • There is a high to extreme hazard throughout Ontario.

 

News Tidbits:

  • Sunday was the 89th birthday for the two remaining Dionne quintuplets – Annette and Cécile

