Morning News – May 29

May 29, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Sunny. High 24. UV index 8 or very high.
- Tonight – Clear. Low 9.
North East Forest Fire Update:
- Wawa 2 is not yet under control at 105 ha, and Wawa 3 is now 359 ha.
- There is a high to extreme hazard throughout Ontario.
News Tidbits:
- Sunday was the 89th birthday for the two remaining Dionne quintuplets – Annette and Cécile
