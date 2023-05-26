Morning News – May 26

May 26, 2023 at 07:56
Weather: Frost Advisory for Tonight
- Today – Mainly sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this morning. High 17. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Clear. Low plus 3 with risk of frost.
North East Forest Fire Update:
- There is a moderate fire hazard throughout the North Shore of Lake Huron extending through Sault Ste Marie, Elliot Lake and Parry Sound areas. Sudbury is experiencing a split between a low to moderate hazard with the remainder of the region experiencing a low hazard. There are also areas of a high hazard in Smooth Rock Falls and Watt Lake.
News Tidbits:
- Algoma Power is reporting a power outage in the Desbarats and Echo Bay areas.
- The University of Waterloo has announced that a full tuition waiver will be offered to all qualifying students from two First Nation communities on whose traditional territory the University is situated.
- Ontario Association of Naturopathic Doctors (OAND) met with MPP Mike Mantha at Queen’s Park yesterday to discuss how the province can help expand the scope of practice of NDs to deliver a more efficient and effective health care system in Ontario.
- The federal government has announced nearly $3 million for the modernization of the Rankin Arena in Batchawana First Nation. The building’s roof, doors, and walls will be renovated leading to an estimated energy consumption reduction of 14.5 percent, with a reduction of 39.9 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions per year.
- Marathon has begun construction of a $1.35-million project at Pebble Beach. Terraced viewing platforms, accessible walkways, bathroom facilities, and a boardwalk are expected to be built and completed by November.
Provincial Announcements:
- Charmaine Williams, Associate Minister of Women’s Social and Economic Opportunity in Pickering at 10 a.m.
- Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing at 11 in Hamilton
- Paul Calandra, Minister of Long-Term Care in Tavistock at 1 p.m.
- Graydon Smith, Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry in Atikokan at 1:30 p.m.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Morning News – May 26 - May 26, 2023
- Morning News – May 25 - May 25, 2023
- Morning News – May 24 - May 24, 2023