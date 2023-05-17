LDHC Foundation Nine and Dine Charity Golf Tournament Update

As many of you have been inquiring about our Nine and Dine Golf Tournament, the Foundation wanted to take a moment to let you know that we will not be hosting a Tournament this year but we will be back in 2024.

We have already confirmed June 22, 2024 for our second annual Nine and Dine. Save the date. Practice your pitching/chipping shots as the Chip in Pan event will be up and running with the coveted Golden Bedpan Award awaiting the winner.

We are also planning some smaller events throughout the early summer and fall. Keep up with what is happening by regularly checking our FaceBook page – ldhcfoundation.

In the meantime, please support our online 50/50 raffle. Your dollars stay in Wawa and help to purchase much needed equipment as well as support health services throughout our community and surrounding area.

Remember that your generous hearts are the key to everyone’s healthy future.