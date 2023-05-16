Morning News – May 16

May 16, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Cloudy with 60% chance of showers this morning. Clearing this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm early this morning. Wind becoming northeast 30 km/h gusting to 60 this morning. High 12. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Clear. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low -1.
North East Forest Fire Update:
- There are 2 new fires confirmed in the Northeast region today. Bancroft District #2 measures 2.5 hectares and is Not Under Control. The fire is located between the northeastern shore of Black Lake, about 1km west of Deep Bay Rd.
- Sault Ste. Marie District fire #1 measures 1.5 hectares and is Not Under Control. The fire is located about 0.5 km south of Garden Lake
Most of the Northeast Region is showing extreme hazard with high hazard for the areas around Bruce Mines, northeastern Manitoulin Island, north of Trout Lake by North Bay, Petawawa to Pembroke, Gravenhurst, Bracebridge, and Kawartha Lakes.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to Naagaaniiyang Limited Partnership (Michipicoten First Nation near Wawa and Naicatchewenin First Nation – major shareholders) that has purchased the Victoria Inn Hotel and Convention Centre in Thunder Bay.
