Morning News – May 19

May 19, 2023 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – A few showers ending early this morning then cloudy with 40% chance of showers. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h late this afternoon. High 12. UV index 4 or moderate.
  • Tonight – Cloudy. 40% chance of showers early this evening. Becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low plus 2.

 

North East Forest Fire Update:

Start Date Size Status
Sudbury #1 May 16 4.5 ha held
Bancroft #2 May 15 8.8 ha held
SSM #1 May 15 9 ha held
  • The fire hazard is high for most of the Northeast Region and moderate to low for areas around Temiskaming Shores, Timmins, and farther north.

 

News Tidbits:

  • IAMGOLD has secured a five-year, $400 million loan from three lenders as it completes the construction, commissioning and ramp up of the Côté Gold project. The mine is expected to be in production for 16-18 years and produce 495,000 ounces of gold a year in its first six years.
  • Ontario has sent 182 fire personnel to help with Alberta’s wildfires. The first group of 40 has been deployed since May 6 and will be returning on May 21.
  • Don’t forget to register for the Legion Golf Tournament on June 10th. Your registration fee includes a delicious steak dinner!

Provincial Announcements:

  • Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation, and Neil Lumsden, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport at 10:30 in St. Catharines.
  • Paul Calandra, Minister of Long-Term Care at 11 a.m. in Brampton

