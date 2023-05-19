Morning News – May 19

May 19, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – A few showers ending early this morning then cloudy with 40% chance of showers. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h late this afternoon. High 12. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight – Cloudy. 40% chance of showers early this evening. Becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low plus 2.
North East Forest Fire Update:
|Start Date
|Size
|Status
|Sudbury #1
|May 16
|4.5 ha
|held
|Bancroft #2
|May 15
|8.8 ha
|held
|SSM #1
|May 15
|9 ha
|held
- The fire hazard is high for most of the Northeast Region and moderate to low for areas around Temiskaming Shores, Timmins, and farther north.
News Tidbits:
- IAMGOLD has secured a five-year, $400 million loan from three lenders as it completes the construction, commissioning and ramp up of the Côté Gold project. The mine is expected to be in production for 16-18 years and produce 495,000 ounces of gold a year in its first six years.
- Ontario has sent 182 fire personnel to help with Alberta’s wildfires. The first group of 40 has been deployed since May 6 and will be returning on May 21.
- Don’t forget to register for the Legion Golf Tournament on June 10th. Your registration fee includes a delicious steak dinner!
Provincial Announcements:
- Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation, and Neil Lumsden, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport at 10:30 in St. Catharines.
- Paul Calandra, Minister of Long-Term Care at 11 a.m. in Brampton
