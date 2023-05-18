Morning News – May 18

Weather:

Today – Sunny. A mix of sun and cloud late this afternoon with 40% chance of showers. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 late this morning. High 16. Wind chill -5 this morning. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 40% chance of showers early this evening. A few showers beginning this evening. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low +5.

North East Forest Fire Update:

Start Date Size Status Sudbury #1 May 16 4.5 ha held Bancroft #2 May 15 8.8 ha held SSM #1 May 15 9 ha held

The fire hazard remains high for much of Northeastern Ontario and moderate for areas around Manitoulin Island, north of Greater Sudbury, and from North Bay to Pembroke. Temiskaming Shores, Timmins, and further north are seeing a low fire hazard.

News Tidbits:

Over 250 young chess masters are meeting today for the seventh Franco-Nord-Ouest Chess Tournament at École Saint-Joseph. The tournament will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at École Saint-Joseph (101 Churchill Ave, Wawa). All participants will be entitled to five games. Competing players will be divided in four categories: grades 3 and 4, grades 5 and 6, grades 7 and 8, and grades 9 to 12. Prizes will be awarded to winning teams and top students in each category.

A private funeral service for Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Sergeant Eric Mueller will be held Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Canadian Tire Centre, 1000 Palladium Drive in Kanata. The funeral proceedings can be watched via the livestream on OPP social media accounts or on local television stations.

Provincial Announcements: