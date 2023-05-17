Morning News – May 17

May 17, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 12. Wind chill -4 this morning. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -2. Wind chill -4 overnight.
North East Forest Fire Update:
|Start Date
|Size
|Status
|Sudbury #1
|May 16
|4.5 ha
|not under control
|Bancroft #2
|May 15
|8.8 ha
|not under control
|SSM #1
|May 15
|9 ha
|not under control
The Northeast Region is showing high hazard for areas from Sault Ste. Marie north to Lake Superior Provincial Park and east to Sudbury. Areas along Georgian Bay and going east from Parry Sound through Bracebridge, Kawartha Lakes, Bancroft and the Renfrew areas are also showing high hazard. Areas north of Sudbury, including North Bay, Pembroke, and Temiskaming Shores are showing low to moderate hazards.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to Alamos Gold’s CEO, John McCluskey, who received the 2023 Viola R. MacMillan Award. This Award recognizes the willingness to take a risk in the acquisition and development of Island Gold.
