Morning News – May 17

Weather:

Today – Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 12. Wind chill -4 this morning. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight – Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -2. Wind chill -4 overnight.

North East Forest Fire Update:

Start Date Size Status Sudbury #1 May 16 4.5 ha not under control Bancroft #2 May 15 8.8 ha not under control SSM #1 May 15 9 ha not under control

The Northeast Region is showing high hazard for areas from Sault Ste. Marie north to Lake Superior Provincial Park and east to Sudbury. Areas along Georgian Bay and going east from Parry Sound through Bracebridge, Kawartha Lakes, Bancroft and the Renfrew areas are also showing high hazard. Areas north of Sudbury, including North Bay, Pembroke, and Temiskaming Shores are showing low to moderate hazards.

News Tidbits: