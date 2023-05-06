Are you a Birder? Ontario Breeding Bird Atlas Project in Wawa

Are you a birder? You may be interested in the Ontario Breeding Bird Atlas, a project to map bird distribution in Ontario. To find out more about this project drop by the Wawa Marina on Sunday, May 7th, anytime 10:30-noon. Local Coordinators Kat Côté and Carol Dersch will be at the Marina Pavilion. We’ll also take the opportunity to look for waterfowl on the river and other birds around the Marina.

The goal of this 5-year Atlas project (2021-2025) is to map the distribution and relative abundance of Ontario’s approx. 300 species of breeding birds. The data collected provides essential information for researchers, scientists, government officials and conservation professionals. It will help guide environmental policies and conservation strategies for years to come. Two previous Ontario atlases ran from 1981-85 and 2001-05.

Volunteers are pivotal to the success of the Atlas. This enormous project is achievable only through the participation of the province’s birders. Although anyone is welcome to participate in the Atlas, higher levels of birding skill will improve your efficiency and the amount you will be able to contribute. We are just starting year 3, so this may be an opportunity to improve your birding skills. There are some great resources available on the website (birdsontario.org).

For more information contact Carol Dersch – [email protected] or 705-852-1055

You can also check out the Atlas website at www.birdsontario.org