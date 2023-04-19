Between the Covers – April 19

We have a few of Wawa’s own authors featured in a display this month! Come in to the library and discover authors from your hometown! We also have some of these books available to purchase!

New Books on the 7-Day Shelf this week are; “Those People Next Door” by Kia Abdullah, “I Will Find You” by Harlan Coben, “Vera Wong’s Unsolicited Advice for Murderers” by Jesse Q. Sutanto and “48 Clues into the Disappearance of my Sister” by Joyce Carol Oates. En Français, nour avons “L’Hypothèse Amoureuse” par Ali Hazelwood.

Staff Pick of the Week is “The Lost Girls” by Heather Young. From the book jacket:

In the summer of 1935, six-year-old Emily Evans vanishes from her family’s vacation home on a remote Minnesota lake. Her disappearance destroys her mother, who spends the rest of her life at the lake house, hoping in vain that her favorite daughter will walk out of the woods. Emily’s two older sisters stay, too, each keeping her own private, decades-long vigil for the lost child.

Sixty years later Lucy, the quiet and watchful middle sister, lives in the lake house alone. Before she dies, she writes the story of that devastating summer in a notebook that she leaves, along with the house, to the only person to whom it might matter: her grandniece, Justine.

For Justine, the lake house offers a chance to escape her manipulative boyfriend and give her daughters the stable home she never had. But it’s not the sanctuary she hoped for. The long Minnesota winter has begun. The house is cold and dilapidated, the frozen lake is silent and forbidding, and her only neighbor is a strange old man who seems to know more than he’s telling about the summer of 1935.

Soon Justine’s troubled oldest daughter becomes obsessed with Emily’s disappearance, her mother arrives with designs on her inheritance, and the man she left behind launches a dangerous plan to get her back. In a house steeped in the sorrows of the women who came before her, Justine must overcome their tragic legacy if she hopes to save herself and her children.

Our seed library is open for all to use. We have a wide variety of seeds available to you. Just ask at the circulation desk and Lesley would be very happy to help you. April 22nd is Earth Day. What a great way to take care of the earth. Plant some bee and butterfly-friendly flowers and help the environment. Borrow, grow, share. Happy Gardening!

Join us on Saturday, May 6th at 11:00 a.m. for our Pokémon Go Club. If you are looking for someone to battle, trade, or play with, or need some tips on how to battle a legendary, you should check this out. The Club is open to adults and kids, anyone who is playing Pokémon Go or any Pokemon card collectors looking for a trade or a battle! Gotta catch’em all!

Join us, Tuesday – Friday starting at 3:30 pm for Stories and Crafts Club, Clay Club, Chess Club and Game Club and we will mix it up every now and then and throw in a STEAM Club. For more info visit the library or check out our Facebook page WPL Afterschool. Indi has a lot of very cool and fun activities planned so check out the Wawa Public Library Afterschool Program.

Join us for Tot Time every Wednesday from 10:00 – 11:00 am. Our goal is to introduce children to the library as soon as possible and to foster a life-long love of reading and books. We have stories, music, toys and crafts. Parents or caregivers are welcome to drop in and check it out.

Join us every Wednesday at 1:30 pm for some adult crafting. If you have any ideas for crafts that you would like to see, we are open to suggestions. If you have crafting supplies you would like to donate to the library such as canvasses, wool, jars, ribbon, cricut supplies, we would be happy to take them.