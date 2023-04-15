Superior Children’s Centre, doing it for the Dunn!

Congratulations to Superior Children’s Centre for becoming the first organization/business to sign up for the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation Payroll Deduction Plan.

This plan allows employees to have donations to the Foundation taken directly off their paycheques. They can choose the amount and how often. At the end of the year, employees receive a tax receipt that can be used towards charitable tax credits. Donations of over $200 per year gives employees the option of being formally recognized as a supporter on our donor boards located in the hospital lobby.

Regular donations help the Foundation make financial plans and determine what we are able to purchase. It is easy and makes a huge difference in being able to sustain and improve local health services.

If you are an employee, ask your employer to set up an automatic deduction plan by contacting the Foundation office at 705-856-2335 ext. 3147. If you are an employer and want more information or a sign up package, contact the Foundation office.

“Generous Hearts ~ the key to a healthy future.