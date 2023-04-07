SE OPP Wawa – Impaired Driver charged after traffic complaint

A concerned citizen helped police take an impaired driver off the road. On April 5, 2023, shortly after 9:00 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a traffic complaint for a possible impaired driver on Broadway Avenue in Wawa.

Police located the vehicle and investigation revealed the driver to be impaired. As a result, Jamie PETERSON, 48 years-of-age, of Wawa was charged with the following:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Drive motor vehicle, no plates

Driver motor vehicle, no licence

Operate a motor vehicle without insurance

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on May 8, 2023 in Wawa.