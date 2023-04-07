Breaking News

SE OPP Wawa – Impaired Driver charged after traffic complaint

A concerned citizen helped police take an impaired driver off the road. On April 5, 2023, shortly after 9:00 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a traffic complaint for a possible impaired driver on Broadway Avenue in Wawa.

Police located the vehicle and investigation revealed the driver to be impaired. As a result, Jamie PETERSON, 48 years-of-age, of Wawa was charged with the following:

  • Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs
  • Drive motor vehicle, no plates
  • Driver motor vehicle, no licence
  • Operate a motor vehicle without insurance

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on May 8, 2023 in Wawa.

Superior East Ontario Provincial Police
Latest posts by Superior East Ontario Provincial Police (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*