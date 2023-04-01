Breaking News

Morning News – April 1

Apr 1, 2023 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – Mainly cloudy. Clearing this morning. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High -2. Wind chill -20 this morning and -7 this afternoon. UV index 4 or moderate.
  • Tonight – Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -13. Wind chill -5 this evening and -16 overnight.

News Tidbits:

  • Don’t forget the Men’s 73rd Bonspiel this weekend with 16 teams vying for the win.

 

