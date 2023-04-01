Apr 1, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. Clearing this morning. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High -2. Wind chill -20 this morning and -7 this afternoon. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight – Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -13. Wind chill -5 this evening and -16 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Don’t forget the Men’s 73rd Bonspiel this weekend with 16 teams vying for the win.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Hwy 17 (Blind River -Thessalon) CLOSED - April 1, 2023
- Poor Weather Expected for Northern Ontario this weekend - April 1, 2023
- Morning News – April 1 - April 1, 2023