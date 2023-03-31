Breaking News

Morning News – March 31

Mar 30, 2023 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – Mainly cloudy with 30% chance of flurries. Wind becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this afternoon. High +1. Wind chill -10 this morning. UV index 3 or moderate.
  • Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 30% chance of flurries. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 increasing to 40 gusting to 60 near midnight. Low -10. Wind chill -19 overnight.

News Tidbits:

  • Don’t forget the Men’s 73rd Bonspiel starts at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 31st with 16 teams vying for the win.\
  • Good luck to all our youth & families who will be travelling this weekend:
    • Defined Movement Dance – Lakehead Festival of Music and the Arts – Thunder Bay
    • u18 Wawa Legionnaires – NOHA Tournament of Champions – New Liskeard
    • u13 Wawa Travellers – NOHA Tournament of Champions – Iroquois Falls

Provincial Announcements:

  • Kaleed Rasheed, Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery, will be joined by Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, and Nina Tangri, Associate Minister of Housing in Toronto at 9 a.m.
  • John Jordan, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Long-Term Care at 10 a.m. in Mississauga
  • Paul Calandra, Minister of Long-Term Care in Brampton at 10 a.m.

 

 

 

Brenda Stockton
