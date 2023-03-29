Wawa First United Church News – Fifth Sunday in Lent

This Sunday we held a communion Service, and are now looking forward to next Sunday which is Palm Sunday,

NOTICES:

We invite you to join us on Sunday at 11:00 a.m.

Bible Study with Lectionary: March 30th (Thurs.) at 1:30 p.m. in the Family Room. Interested people are invited to join us. Scriptures are:

Isaiah 50: 4-9a The suffering servant struck and insulted.

Phillipians2:5-11 Let the same mind be in you as it was in Jesus.

Matthew 26:14-27a or Matthew 27: 11-54 The passion of Jesus.

The U.C.W. will meet on April 3rd at 7 p.m. in the Family Room. The guest speaker will be Anne-Celine McKinnon. She will be talking about the function of Iris Place.

The Cross of Lights will again be lit on Palm Sunday – April 2nd. If you would like to purchase a bulb, they are still $5 per bulb. Please contact Maria Reid at 705-856-2861 or place your request in the collection plate, with money and names.

The Thrift Shop is busy preparing for the spring sale, April 27th to May 1st. The ladies are now receiving donations.