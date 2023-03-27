Breaking News

Morning News – March 27

Mar 27, 2023 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High +2. Wind chill -12 this morning. UV index 4 or moderate.
  • Tonight – Partly cloudy. Flurries beginning overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -10. Wind chill -13 overnight.

News Tidbits:

  • Congratulations to Delaney Schumacher and Evie-Marie Beach. They competed at the 2023 Provincial Championships. Delaney placed 11th in Gold Women’s Freeskate and 17th in Starskate 9. Evie placed 6th in women’s Star 8 and earns a spot at the Provincial Development Camp in Alliston at the end of April.

Provincial Announcements:

  • Graydon Smith, Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry will hold a press conference in Tweed at 9:30 a.m.

 

 

 

