Morning News – March 27

Mar 27, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High +2. Wind chill -12 this morning. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. Flurries beginning overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -10. Wind chill -13 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to Delaney Schumacher and Evie-Marie Beach. They competed at the 2023 Provincial Championships. Delaney placed 11th in Gold Women’s Freeskate and 17th in Starskate 9. Evie placed 6th in women’s Star 8 and earns a spot at the Provincial Development Camp in Alliston at the end of April.
Provincial Announcements:
- Graydon Smith, Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry will hold a press conference in Tweed at 9:30 a.m.
