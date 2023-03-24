Breaking News

Morning News – March 24

Mar 24, 2023 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High +4. Wind chill -21 this morning. UV index 4 or moderate.
  • Tonight – Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -10. Wind chill -15 overnight.

News Tidbits:

  • Don’t Forget – the Wawa Goose Senior’s Club is holding a pizza and movie night featuring the 2018 movie Leave No Trace. The movie will begin today, Friday, March 24th at 12:30.
  • The Northern Lights were spectacular last night. Sky watchers should keep an eye on the sky again tonight.
  • Tomorrow is the election for Michipicoten First Nation. There are two choices for chief: Chad Edgar and incumbent Pat Tangie. For councillor there are nineteen candidates.

Provincial Announcements:

  • Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance, and Raymond Cho, Minister for Seniors and Accessibility at 11 in Scarborough

 

 

 

