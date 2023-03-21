Morning News – March 21

Mar 21, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -3. Wind chill -26 this morning and -7 this afternoon. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight – Clear. Increasing cloudiness late this evening then 40% chance of light snow overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -9. Wind chill -8 this evening and -14 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Very disappointed to hear that Elliot Lake has cancelled their 2023 Drag Races. The community is looking for a group to run the event which provide insurance, staffing, equipment and the financial backing they need. The event loses about $35,000 annually which will make it difficult to find a group/organizer.
- Congratulations to Black Thunder Enterprises who are reopening this morning under the name of Makade Mimkii Enterprises at 10 a.m.
Provincial Announcements:
- Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Monte McNaughton, Minister of Immigration, Labour, Training, and Skills Development, and Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance, in Toronto at 10 a.m.
