Morning News – March 17

Mar 17, 2023 at 07:56
Weather: Winter Storm Warning
- Today – Snow at times heavy and blowing snow. Amount 10 to 20 cm. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High -4. Wind chill near -14. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Snow at times heavy. Blowing snow this evening. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low -14. Wind chill -14 this evening and -22 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to Judy Page – her shop is now open for business.
Provincial Announcements:
- Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development, will be joined by General Rick Hillier (retired), Former Chief of the Defence Staff of Canada at 10 a.m. in Toronto
- Paul Calandra, Minister of Long-Term Care in Toronto at 2 p.m.
