Morning News – March 15

Mar 15, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High zero. Wind chill -11 this morning. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries overnight. Snow beginning before morning. Fog patches developing overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 3. Wind chill -5 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Princess Auto has opened in Sault Ste. Marie
- Sad to hear that Postmedia newspapers in North Bay, Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury and Timmins have all had their sales departments cut and will now be run from a central location.
Provincial Announcements:
- Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour Immigration, Training and Skills Development, will be joined by Charmaine Williams, Associate Minister of Women’s Social and Economic Opportunity at 10 a.m. in London,
- John Jordan, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Long-Term Care at 11 a.m. in Ottawa,
- Paul Calandra, Minister of Long-Term Care at 11 a.m. in Grimbsy,
- David Piccini, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks at 2 p.m. in Thunder Bay
