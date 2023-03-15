Breaking News

Morning News – March 15

Mar 15, 2023 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High zero. Wind chill -11 this morning. UV index 3 or moderate.
  • Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries overnight. Snow beginning before morning. Fog patches developing overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 3. Wind chill -5 overnight.

News Tidbits:

  • Princess Auto has opened in Sault Ste. Marie
  • Sad to hear that Postmedia newspapers in North Bay, Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury and Timmins have all had their sales departments cut and will now be run from a central location.

Provincial Announcements:

  • Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour Immigration, Training and Skills Development, will be joined by Charmaine Williams, Associate Minister of Women’s Social and Economic Opportunity at 10 a.m. in London,
  • John Jordan, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Long-Term Care at 11 a.m. in Ottawa,
  • Paul Calandra, Minister of Long-Term Care at 11 a.m. in Grimbsy,
  • David Piccini, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks at 2 p.m. in Thunder Bay

 

 

Brenda Stockton
