Morning News – March 14

Mar 14, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -1. Wind chill -24 this morning and -3 this afternoon. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tonight – A few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -17. Wind chill -5 this evening and -24 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- The Manitoba government has announced an information-sharing agreement with the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) any records, including death records, of Indigenous children who attended residential schools in Manitoba.
- A 4.2-magnitude quake occurred at 6:59 a.m. and was located approximately 40 kilometres south-southwest of Daajing Giids on Haida Gwaii in British Columbia
- It isn’t an April Fool’s joke – On April 1, the federal government is increasing carbon and alcohol taxes while MPs get another pay increase, $5,100 for a MP to $10,200 for our Prime Minister. MP’s currently have a $189,500 salary, Ministers $279,900 and our Prime Minister is paid $379,000.
