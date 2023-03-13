Morning News – March 13

Mar 13, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 30% chance of flurries early this morning. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High -7. Wind chill -26 this morning and -14 this afternoon. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tonight – Clear. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low -19. Wind chill -15 this evening and -26 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- The Ontario government is implementing a new high school graduation requirement to help better prepare students across our province for the jobs of tomorrow. Starting with students entering Grade 9 in September 2024, all students will now be required to earn a Grade 9 or 10 Technological Education credit as part of their Ontario Secondary School Diploma.
- Statistics Canada showed that employment in Ontario increased by 15,600 jobs in February 2023
Provincial Announcements:
- Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development in Kitchener at 11:00 a.m.
- Michael Parsa, Associate Minister of Housing in Dunnville at 11:00 a.m.
