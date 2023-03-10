SE OPP Hornepayne – Domestic Dispute Leads to Charges

On March 1, 2023, at approximately 1:12 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a domestic dispute on Front Street in Hornepayne.

As a result of the investigation, a 31-year-old person, from Hearst, was arrested and charged with the following:

Harassing Communications

Criminal Harassment – repeatedly communicate

Breach of Recognizance

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Hornepayne in March 2023. Due to the domestic nature of the incident, the name of the accused will not be released to protect the identity of the victim.