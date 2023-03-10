ROBERTS, Karen Evelyn

Karen peacefully with family by her side at Chapman House Residential Hospice Owen Sound early Tuesday morning March 7th, 2023. Karen Roberts (nee Ruffett) of Wiarton in her 72nd year. Beloved wife of Wayne Roberts and cherished mother of Brett and his partner Marcy of Manitoba and predeceased by daughter Barbara. Loving grandmother of Jordan Famiglietti. Sister of Jim Ruffett of Sault Ste. Marie and the late Steven Ruffett. Predeceased by parents Evelyn (nee Buttrey) and Lloyd Douglas Ruffett.

The funeral service will be conducted at the George Funeral Home, Wiarton on Monday, March 13th, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. with visitation 1 hour prior to the service. Interment Bayview Cemetery.

Expressions of remembrance to the Wiarton Hospital c/o Bruce Peninsula Hospitals Foundation would be appreciated. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family through www.georgefuneralhome.com