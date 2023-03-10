Morning News – March 10

Mar 10, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Mainly sunny. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High -6. Wind chill -21 this morning and -13 this afternoon. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low -18. Wind chill -14 this evening and -27 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to Cathy Cyr who is taking on the role of Executive Officer for Michipicoten First Nation on Monday, March 13, 2023
Provincial Announcements:
- Lisa Thompson, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, will be joined by Rob Flack, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs at 10:30 in London
- Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, will be joined by Charmaine Williams, Associate Minister of Women’s Social and Economic Opportunity, and Matt Rae, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Education in Mississauga at 11:00 a.m.
