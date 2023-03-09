Morning News – March 9

Mar 9, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Wind northeast 20 km/h. High minus 2. Wind chill -23 this morning and -8 this afternoon. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tonight – A few clouds. Increasing cloudiness after midnight. Wind northeast 20 km/h. Low -17. Wind chill minus 11 this evening and -26 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Don’t forget Showcase 2023 tonight is the MHS Auditorium.
- A GoFundMe has been launched “For Henri” of Wawa. This fundraiser is for Henri who was diagnosed with McCune Albright syndrome a the age of 3. Now 26, he is confined to a wheelchair – with many specialist appointments out of town. The fundraiser is to raise money for a new (er) vehicle for travel. (link)
Provincial Announcements:
- Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services, will be joined by Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health at 11:00 a.m. in Hamilton
- Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development, will be joined by Drew Dilkens, Mayor of Windsor at 10:00 a.m. in Windsor
