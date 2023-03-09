Breaking News

Morning News – March 9

Mar 9, 2023 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – Sunny. Wind northeast 20 km/h. High minus 2. Wind chill -23 this morning and -8 this afternoon. UV index 3 or moderate.
  • Tonight – A few clouds. Increasing cloudiness after midnight. Wind northeast 20 km/h. Low -17. Wind chill minus 11 this evening and -26 overnight.

News Tidbits:

  • Don’t forget Showcase 2023 tonight is the MHS Auditorium.
  • A GoFundMe has been launched “For Henri” of Wawa. This fundraiser is for Henri who was diagnosed with McCune Albright syndrome a the age of 3. Now 26, he is confined to a wheelchair – with many specialist appointments out of town. The fundraiser is to raise money for a new (er) vehicle for travel. (link)

Provincial Announcements:

  • Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services, will be joined by Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health at 11:00 a.m. in Hamilton
  • Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development, will be joined by Drew Dilkens, Mayor of Windsor at 10:00 a.m. in Windsor

 

