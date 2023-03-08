Morning News – March 8

Mar 8, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light late this morning. High -1. Wind chill -24 this morning and -5 this afternoon. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tonight – A few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -18. Wind chill -8 this evening and -24 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to Jordan Saleh! He has opened Wawa’s newest place to eat. Philly Wawa Hoagie (beside the Northern Credit Union) offers middle eastern food: Schwarma, Falafel, Samosas, Kibbeh, salads & dip. For those less adventurous, the Shawarma Poutine or Philly Steak & Cheese on a bun sounds delicious.
- Congratulations to skaters Delaney Schumacher and Evie-Marie Beach. They are now qualified to compete at Provincial Championships in Stratford after a successful skate in Thunder Bay last weekend.
- Today is International Women’s Day. CHADWIC is offering a free lunch for women at the Legion Hall on Broadway Avenue. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. There will also be door prizes.
Provincial Announcements:
- Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development and Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education at 10 a.m. in Pickering
