Morning News – March 6

Mar 6, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming east 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High plus 1. Wind chill -14 this morning. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tonight – A few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -13. Wind chill -17 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Sad to hear that both occupants in the missing aircraft were located Saturday, March 4th, 2023 deceased.
- Congrtulations to Karen Jandrisevits of Noëlville, she won the $35,000 registration prize in the 31st Annual Wawa Ice Fishing Derby. Pat Ayger (New Liskeard) and Jason Crack, Victor Lucas, Jo-Anne Casavant, and Joel Dechamplain all of Wawa were winners of the Early Bird Draw. Each took home $1,000.
Provincial Announcements:
- George Pirie, Minister of Mines, will be joined by Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development and Minister of Indigenous Affairs, and David Piccini, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks at 9:00 a.m. at the PDAC Convention
