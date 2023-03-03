Mar 3, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Cloudy with 30% chance of flurries. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning then light late this afternoon. High 2. Wind chill -22 this morning. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries overnight with risk of freezing drizzle. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low-7. Wind chill -4 this evening and -9 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- An RCAF-led Air Task Force has been established in Thunder Bay to concentrate SAR aircraft in the region between Nakina and Fort Hope during the search for a Cessna 208 that has been missing since the afternoon of February 28th. Two Hercules aircraft, two Griffon helicopters, OPP and MNR helicopters, Canadian Coast Guard and a Civil Air Search and Rescue Association aircraft equipped with specialized search equipment and cameras, which also had spotters onboard Air Force aircraft to assist with local knowledge.
- Congratulations to Rattan Negi of Etobicoke, Ont. who has won $106,550 in February’s Sault Area Hospital Foundation 50/50 draw.
- The Rural Agri-Innovation Network (RAIN), a division of Sault Ste. Marie Innovation Centre (SSMIC), is studying the buying habits of residents to help local farmers and food processors grow their businesses. They have launched The Local Pulse survey to learn more about the community’s buying habits. Each person that completes the survey will be entered into a draw for the chance to win a prize pack of local products.
- Science North has appointed James (Jim) Lundrigan as Chair of its Board of Trustees, and Ian McMillan as its Vice Chair of the Board; both for a three-year term.
Provincial Announcements:
- Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development, will be joined by Michael Kerzner, Solicitor General of Ontario at 10 a.m. in Toronto
- Paul Calandra, Minister of Long-Term Care will provide remarks at 10 a.m. in Goderich
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Morning News – March 3 - March 3, 2023
- Area Road Conditions – March 3 - March 3, 2023
- Noble Mineral Exploration Inc., holds Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders - March 2, 2023