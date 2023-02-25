Snow Squall Warning (Pukaskwa Park – Wawa)

5:21 AM EST Saturday 25 February 2023

Snow squall warning in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Lake effect snow squalls today.

Hazard:

Heavy snow with local accumulations of 15 to 30 cm.

Reduced visibility in heavy snow.

Slippery surfaces due to accumulating snow.

Timing:

This morning through tonight.

Discussion:

Snow squalls have developed this morning. Snow squalls may ease somewhat late this afternoon but will reintensify in the evening.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

Snow squall warnings are issued when bands of snow form that produce intense accumulating snow or near zero visibilities.