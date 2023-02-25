BUGYRA, Gerard (Gerry)

Passed away peacefully at the Sault Area Hospital Thursday, February 23rd, 2023, at the age of 67.

Gerry was born November 5, 1955, to Michael Bugyra and Alice Rahal in Sault Ste. Marie but raised in Wawa, Ontario where he met his future wife, Irene Bugyra, at the young age of 8. Married since 1974, his family was his greatest joy and will be greatly missed by his daughters Tiffany Parent (Bob), Tabitha Running (Jordan), and Tiana Bugyra (Neil). Dear grandfather of Madison Parent and Hannah Parent. Loving fur-father of Bandit, Tori, Dexter, and Kat. Supportive Uncle to Shaun, Mark, Michael, Jonathon, Stephanie, Gabriel, Miguel, Manuel, Kyla, and Riley.

Gerry is best known by his family and friends for owning businesses in Wawa. These included Expressions, Stedmans, V&S Department Store, NorWa Manufacturing, and creating the infamous Wawa Goose statue souvenirs. He eventually moved to Sault Ste. Marie in 2011.

Friends are welcome to pay their respects at O’Sullivan Funeral Home (215 St. James Street, SSM) Saturday, March 4th, 2023 from 11:00a.m – 1:00p.m., followed by a brief ceremony with Father Trevor Scarfone officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sault Ste Marie Humane Society ( https://www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/12360?v2=true) or TAAG (The Animal Assistance Group).

Arrangements entrusted to O’Sullivan Funeral Home and Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.