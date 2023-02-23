Breaking News

Men’s Curling Standings – February 23

Team Rank Wins GP
FAHRER, Tom 1 11 14
TERRIS, Tom 1 11 14
McCOY, Joe 3 8 14
MITRIKAS, Eric 4 6 14
HALE, Ron 5 4 14
MORRIS, Lucas 6 2 14

Game schedule for Monday, February 27th, 2023.

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
TERRIS NORRIS FAHRER
MITRIKAS HALE McCOY

 

