Men’s Curling Standings – February 23

|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|GP
|FAHRER, Tom
|1
|11
|14
|TERRIS, Tom
|1
|11
|14
|McCOY, Joe
|3
|8
|14
|MITRIKAS, Eric
|4
|6
|14
|HALE, Ron
|5
|4
|14
|MORRIS, Lucas
|6
|2
|14
Game schedule for Monday, February 27th, 2023.
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|TERRIS
|NORRIS
|FAHRER
|MITRIKAS
|HALE
|McCOY
