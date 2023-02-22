Breaking News

Wawa Ladies Curling – February 28

RANK WINS G.P.
LESCHISHIN, Barb 1 11 12
BUSSINEAU, Denise 2 9 13
BONITZKE, Wendy 3 8 12
SPENCER, Diane 4 7 13
PARSONS, Rochelle 5 5 12
CHIUPKA, Lorna 6 4 13
MATHIAS, Danette 7 3 13
AMOS, Tracy 8 3 12

Game Schedule for February 28, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
BUSSINEAU PARSONS BONITZKE AMOS
LESCHISHIN MATHIAS SPENCER CHIUPKA

 

