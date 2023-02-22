Wawa Ladies Curling – February 28

|RANK
|WINS
|G.P.
|LESCHISHIN, Barb
|1
|11
|12
|BUSSINEAU, Denise
|2
|9
|13
|BONITZKE, Wendy
|3
|8
|12
|SPENCER, Diane
|4
|7
|13
|PARSONS, Rochelle
|5
|5
|12
|CHIUPKA, Lorna
|6
|4
|13
|MATHIAS, Danette
|7
|3
|13
|AMOS, Tracy
|8
|3
|12
Game Schedule for February 28, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|BUSSINEAU
|PARSONS
|BONITZKE
|AMOS
|LESCHISHIN
|MATHIAS
|SPENCER
|CHIUPKA
