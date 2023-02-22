Between the Covers – February 22

New books on the 7-Day shelf this week are; “Stella Maris” by Cormac McCarthy, “The Last Invitation” by Darby Kane, “A Dangerous Business” by Jane Smiley and “A Heart That Works” by Rob Delaney. En Français, nous avons “Ceci n’est pas un Fait Divers” par Philippe Besson.

The Staff Pick of the Week is “How to Stop Time” by Matt Haig. From the book jacket:

“She smiled a soft, troubled smile and I felt the whole world slipping away, and I wanted to slip with it, to go wherever she was going… I had existed whole years without her, but that was all it had been. An existence. A book with no words.”

Tom Hazard has just moved back to London, his old home, to settle down and become a high school history teacher. And on his first day at school, he meets a captivating French teacher at his school who seems fascinated by him. But Tom has a dangerous secret. He may look like an ordinary 41-year-old, but owing to a rare condition, he’s been alive for centuries. Tom has lived history–performing with Shakespeare, exploring the high seas with Captain Cook, and sharing cocktails with Fitzgerald. Now, he just wants an ordinary life.

Unfortunately for Tom, the Albatross Society, the secretive group which protects people like Tom, has one rule: Never fall in love. As painful memories of his past and the erratic behavior of the Society’s watchful leader threaten to derail his new life and romance, the one thing he can’t have just happens to be the one thing that might save him. Tom will have to decide once and for all whether to remain stuck in the past, or finally begin living in the present.

How to Stop Time tells a love story across the ages–and for the ages–about a man lost in time, the woman who could save him, and the lifetimes it can take to learn how to live. It is a bighearted, wildly original novel about losing and finding yourself, the inevitability of change, and how with enough time to learn, we just might find happiness.

The Wawa Public Library in collaboration with the Wawa Family Health Team and Wawa Area Food Strategy will be hosting a Seed Swap Event on Saturday, March 11th from 12pm-2pm. This is a free event that is open to the public. We will have some experienced gardeners on-site to answer questions and get some tips from. We will have lots of free seeds available for sharing. If you have extra seeds, please bring them in to share with us. Our goal is to have a seed library available to the public. There will be refreshments and a chance to win an awesome Door Prize. Save the date, March 11th, 2023 to your calendar!

Join us, Tuesday – Friday starting at 3:30 pm for Stories and Crafts Club, Clay Club, Chess Club and Game Club and we will mix it up every now and then and throw in a STEAM Club. For more info visit the library or check out our Facebook page WPL Afterschool. Indi has a lot of very cool and fun activities planned so check out the Wawa Public Library Afterschool Program!

Join us for Tot Time every Wednesday from 10:00 – 11:00 am. Our goal is to introduce children to the library as soon as possible and to foster a life-long love of reading and books. We have stories, music, toys and crafts. Parents or caregivers are welcome to drop in and check it out!

Join us every Wednesday at 1:30 pm for some adult crafting. If you have any ideas for crafts that you would like to see, we are open to suggestions. If you have crafting supplies you would like to donate to the library such as canvasses, wool, jars, ribbon, Cricut supplies, we would be happy to take them.

Join us on Saturday, February 25th at 11:00 am for our monthly Pokemon Go Club. If you are looking for someone to battle, trade, or play with, or need some tips on how to battle a legendary, or if you are in need of some new trainers to friend, you should check this out. The Club is open to adults and kids… anyone who is playing Pokemon Go! Gotta catch’em all!