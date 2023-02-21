Morning News – February 21

Feb 21, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Snow ending early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40% chance of flurries. Wind becoming north 20 km/h late this morning. High -9. Wind chill -22 this morning and -14 this afternoon. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. Becoming clear after midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -26. Wind chill -19 this evening and -30 overnight. Risk of frostbite.
News Tidbits:
-
Highway 17 remains closed between Wawa and Batchawana due to poor weather and road conditions.
- A major winter storm is expected to affect the western and northern United States mid week. Heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain is likely, with warnings of extreme impacts, and historic snowfall is possible near Minneapolis, MN. This swath of storm is expected to sweep over Sault Ste. Marie and will may affect along the Lake Superior shore to Pukaskwa Park.
