Breaking News

Wawa Mixed Curling Standings – February 17

Team Rank Wins G.P.
McCOY, Joe 1 3 3
TERRIS, Tom 1 3 3
BUCKELL, Chris 3 2 3
FAHRER, Tom 3 2 3
HALL, Dave 5 1 3
SMIT, Brandon 6 0 2
STOYCHEFF, Peter 6 0 2
SWITZER, Anya 6 0 3

Game Schedule for February 23rd:

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
SWITZER TERRIS McCOY HALL
STOYCHEFF BUCKELL FAHRER SMIT

 

This Media Release
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*