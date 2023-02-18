Wawa Mixed Curling Standings – February 17

|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|G.P.
|McCOY, Joe
|1
|3
|3
|TERRIS, Tom
|1
|3
|3
|BUCKELL, Chris
|3
|2
|3
|FAHRER, Tom
|3
|2
|3
|HALL, Dave
|5
|1
|3
|SMIT, Brandon
|6
|0
|2
|STOYCHEFF, Peter
|6
|0
|2
|SWITZER, Anya
|6
|0
|3
Game Schedule for February 23rd:
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|SWITZER
|TERRIS
|McCOY
|HALL
|STOYCHEFF
|BUCKELL
|FAHRER
|SMIT
