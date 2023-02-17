Morning News – February 17

Feb 17, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Increasing cloudiness this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -7. Wind chill -28 this morning and -14 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Cloudy. Periods of snow beginning this evening. Local amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 60. Temperature rising to -2 by morning. Wind chill -18 this evening and -6 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Spaceweather.com is alerting that a CME is expected to arrive February 17-18th and that moderate G2-class geomagnetic storms are possible. During similiar strength storms, auroras have been seen as far south as New York and Idaho.
