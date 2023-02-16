Morning News – February 16

Feb 16, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 30% chance of flurries early this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -11. Wind chill -23 this morning and -14 this afternoon. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -24. Wind chill -18 this evening and -28 overnight. Risk of frostbite.
News Tidbits:
Congratulations to Brian Richard, he has won the second early bird draw of $1,000 in the Michipicoten Volunteer Firefighters Association annual cash draw.
- Don’t forget the Wawa Winter Carnival Scavenger, it began yesterday.
- CHADWIC Home is offering a Community Kitchen/Life Skills Group for girls aged 16-19. The first group will be on Tuesday, February 21st at the MMCC kitchen at 6 p.m.
