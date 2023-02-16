Breaking News

Ladies Curling Standings – February 15

RANK WINS G.P.
LESCHISHIN, Barb 1 9 10
BUSSINEAU, Denise 2 8 11
BONITZKE, Wendy 3 7 11
SPENCER, Diane 3 7 12
PARSONS, Rochelle 5 5 11
CHIUPKA, Lorna 6 4 12
MATHIAS, Danette 7 3 12
AMOS, Tracy 8 2 11

Game Schedule for February 21st at 7 p.m.

Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
MATHIAS CHIUPKA BUSSINEAU LESCHISHIN
AMOS BONITZKE PARSONS SPENCER
