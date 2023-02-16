Between the Covers – February 16

We hope you all get out and enjoy our Wawa Winter Carnival happening this coming weekend! There are many events for everyone to participate in and fun!! Don’t forget to stop in at the library on Saturday! We will have a Sock Snowman craft for everyone as well as free hot chocolate (while supplies last).

New Books on the 7-Day Shelf: “A World of Curiosities” by Louise Penny, “The Light Pirate” by Lily Brooks-Dalton, “The Widowmaker” by Hannah Morrissey and “The Queen Her Life” by Andrew Morton. En Français, nous avons “Au Premier Regard” par Lisa Gardner.

New movies this week are “The Crown – The complete first season” starring Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II and Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, “Grey’s Anatomy complete seventeenth season starring Ellen Pompeo, “Act of Valor” starring Roselyn Sánchez and “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” starring Daniel Radcliffe

The staff pick of the week is “The Rising” by Heather Graham and Jon Land.

Twenty-four hours. That’s all it takes for the lives of two young people to be changed forever.

Alex Chin has the world on a plate. A football hero and homecoming king with plenty of scholarship offers, his future looks bright. His tutor, Samantha Dixon, is preparing to graduate high school at the top of her class. She plans to turn her NASA internship into a career. When a football accident lands Alex in the hospital, his world is turned upside down. His doctor is murdered. Then, his parents. Death seems to follow him wherever he goes, and now it’s after him.

Alex flees. He tells Samantha not to follow, but she became involved the moment she walked through his door and found Mr. and Mrs. Chin as they lay dying in their home. She cannot abandon the young man she loves. The two race desperately to stay ahead of Alex’s attackers long enough to figure out why they are hunting him in the first place. The answer lies with a secret buried deep in his past, a secret his parents died to protect. Alex always knew he was adopted, but he never knew the real reason his birth parents abandoned him. He never knew where he truly came from. Until now.

Join us, Tuesday – Friday starting at 3:30 pm for Stories and Crafts Club, Clay Club, Chess Club and Game Club and we will mix it up every now and then and throw in a STEAM Club. For more info visit the library or check out our Facebook page WPL Afterschool. Indi has a lot of very cool and fun activities planned so check out the Wawa Public Library Afterschool Program!

Join us on Saturday, February 25th at 11:00 a.m. for our Pokémon Go Club. If you are looking for someone to battle, trade, or play with, or need some tips on how to battle a legendary, you should check this out. The Club is open to adults and kids, anyone who is playing Pokémon Go! Gotta catch’em all!

Ontario Park Passes are available for patron use at the Wawa Public Library. To check out Park Passes, you must have a valid library card. Lending time is for one week! For more information please contact the circulation desk at (705)-856-2244 ext 290 or stop by the library.