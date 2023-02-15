Morning News – February 15

Feb 15, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Periods of rain or drizzle changing to flurries this afternoon. Local snowfall amount of 2 to 4 cm. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming north 30 gusting to 50 early this afternoon. Temperature falling to -10 this afternoon. Wind chill -20 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Flurries ending this evening then mainly cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low -20. Wind chill near -24.
News Tidbits:
- The Wawa Winter Carnival Paint Night is sold out! A great night with all proceeds to the LDHC. There is no parade for the Winter Carnival – but the opening ceremonies and the WFD is still holding their fireworks and bonfire with hot chocolate at the MMCC on Friday night.
Provincial Announcements:
- Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade at 10 a.m. in Brampton
- Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services, will be joined by Charmaine A. Williams, Associate Minister of Women’s Social and Economic Opportunity at 12 Noon in Ottawa
