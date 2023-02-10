Morning News – February 10

Feb 10, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Cloudy with 40% chance of flurries this morning and early this afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this afternoon. High -7. Wind chill -17 this morning and -11 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Increasing cloudiness this evening. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 before morning. Low -16. Wind chill -12 this evening and -21 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- The Ontario government is investing $6 million to help 32 remote First Nation communities and the Town of Moosonee build and operate 3,200 kilometres of temporary winter roads for the 2022-23 season. The funding is used to deliver essential goods and services, support special projects, including bridge improvements, maintenance of crossings and other repairs, and allow for inter-community participation in cultural events.
Provincial Announcements:
- Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Todd Smith, Minister of Energy, at a press conference in Ohsweken at 11:00 a.m.
