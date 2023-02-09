Morning News – February 9

Feb 9, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h late this morning. High zero. Wind chill m-12 this morning. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Cloudy. Periods of snow beginning early this evening. Local amount 2 cm. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low -9. Wind chill -7 this evening and m-17 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to Kenny Moore, who won $104,787.50 in January’s SAHF 50/50. Kenny plans to fulfill his dreams of building a cottage with his winnings.
- Did you know that when you test or change the batteries in your smoke alarms, check the manufacturing date printed on the back. A new alarm should last approximately 7-10 years under normal operating conditions. If your alarm is more than 10 years old, replace it.
- If you have always dreamed of owning a classic 1966 Mustang GT, the Thunder Bay Museum Historical Society is raffling one off, with the draw date of August 12th, 2023
