Morning News – February 8

Feb 8, 2023
Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light early this afternoon. High of 1. Wind chill -12 this morning. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -9. Wind chill -6 this evening and -12 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Blind River will get a new joint school between the Algoma District School Board and Conseil scolaire public du Grand Nord de l’Ontario (CSPGNO). The new school is expected to cost $36.7M and will be able to house 381 JK to 12 students and include 64 new childcare spaces. The new school will be located at 180 Youngfox Road in Blind River
- The Ontario government has appointed Ryan Teschner as the new Inspector General of Policing. He will be responsible for the Inspectorate of Policing, an independent organization to monitor police and police board performance as well as promote improvements to public safety.
- The 25th annual Mining Health and Safety Conference “Evolution of mining safety: Past reflections and future innovations” hosted by Workplace Safety North will be held April 18 to 20 in Sudbury.
- Canada will be providing $10M in earthquake aid to Turkey and Syria as the death toll tops 11,000. Turkish authorities say some 13.5 million people were affected in an area spanning roughly 450 kilometres from Adana in the west to Diyarbakir in the east. In Syria, the confirmed toll is more than 2,500. The quake killed people as far south as Hama, some 100 kilometres from the epicentre.
Provincial Announcements:
- Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, will provide remarks and hold a media availability at 10 a.m. in Etobicoke.
